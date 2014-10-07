BERLIN Oct 7 German automaker Volkswagen said on Tuesday sales of its core passenger-car brand were almost flat in September, held back by declining deliveries in Russia and the Americas.

Deliveries edged up 0.2 percent last month to 534,800 models, Wolfsburg-based VW said.

Nine-month deliveries rose 3 percent to 4.56 million cars and sport-utility vehicles, with sales in China exceeding the 2 million mark for the first time, Wolfsburg-based VW said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze)