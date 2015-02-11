SpaceX president says the company has no IPO plans
NEW YORK, May 3 Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX has no plans for an initial public offering, the company's president said on Wednesday.
BERLIN Feb 11 Germany's Volkswagen said on Wednesday sales at its core passenger-car division fell 2.8 percent in January, with demand declining in Europe, China and Latin America.
Deliveries slipped to 507,100 autos worldwide from 521,600 a year earlier, the Wolfsburg-based manufacturer said. Sales data for the multi-brand group are expected to be published later this week. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
LONDON, May 3 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.05 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence)