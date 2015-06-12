FRANKFURT, June 12 Volkswagen group sales fell for a second month in May and at a faster pace than in April, highlighting the German carmaker's difficulties in weak emerging markets.

Deliveries at the 12-brand group, including luxury division Audi and sports-car maker Porsche, slid by 2.6 percent to 858,000 vehicles in May, VW said on Friday.

In April sales had declined for the first time in at least four and a half years, easing by 1.3 percent year on year. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Goodman)