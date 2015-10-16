BRIEF-Dean Foods announces minority investment, distribution deal with Good Karma Foods
* Minority investment and a distribution deal with Good Karma Foods
FRANKFURT Oct 16 Volkswagen's group sales fell 1.5 pct in September, the beleaguered carmaker said on Friday, marking a slower decline than August's 5.4 percent.
Core brand sales, which account for about 60 percent of group deliveries, fell 4 percent in the month.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing Arno Schuetze)
* Minority investment and a distribution deal with Good Karma Foods
* As a result of a recent review, company voluntarily filed on 3 may 2017 petitions under chapter 11