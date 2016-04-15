A worker stands next to a Volkswagen logo at a dealership in Madrid, Spain, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/Files

BERLIN Volkswagen group sales were almost flat in March even as the carmaker struggles with its emissions scandal, helped by growing demand for Audi luxury models and Czech division Skoda, the carmaker said on Friday.

Global deliveries of the twelve-brand group slipped 0.2 percent to 967,100 vehicles, with first-quarter sales up 0.8 percent to 2.51 million, Wolfsburg-based Volkswagen (VW) said.

VW earlier on Friday said sales of its core namesake brand, accounting for more than half of group deliveries, fell at a slower pace in March.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze)