UPDATE 1-Sony taps Vinciquerra to lead Sony film, TV studio
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Sony Corp on Thursday named former Fox television executive Anthony Vinciquerra as chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment, effective June 1.
FRANKFURT Aug 3 Volkswagen's core division sold 2.4 percent more vehicles in the United States in July, powered by demand for the Golf hatchback.
Deliveries of VW brand cars in the world's second-largest auto market rose to 31,300 vehicles from 30,553 a year ago, limiting the year-to-date decline to 1.9 percent, VW said on Monday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
NEW YORK, May 11 The board overhaul at Whole Foods Markets Inc has failed to satisfy Jana Partners, according to a person familiar with the matter, signaling that the month-long battle between the organic grocer and activist hedge fund is no nearer to a conclusion.