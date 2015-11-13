(Repeats to attach to alerts)
BERLIN Nov 13 Volkswagen brand
sales fell 5.3 percent in October, the first full month after
Europe's biggest carmaker was found cheating diesel emissions
tests in the United States.
Deliveries of VW brand vehicles dropped to 490,000 cars from
517,400 a year ago, the eighth straight monthly drop at VW's
biggest autos division by sales and revenue, the carmaker said
on Friday.
"The VW brand is experiencing challenging times," sales
chief Juergen Stackmann said. "We not only face the diesel and
CO2 issues but also tense situations on world markets."
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)