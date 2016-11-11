* Jan-Oct brand sales up 1 pct to 4.89 mln cars
* Trend is headed in right direction -sales chief
* But Oct, YTD brand sales declined without China
(Adds sales chief comment, detail on China and background)
BERLIN, Nov 11 Volkswagen expects
global deliveries of its core brand to keep growing in the
months ahead but sales are driven almost exclusively by Chinese
demand, data published by the German carmaker on Friday showed.
Volkswagen (VW) said brand sales appeared to have turned a
corner after growing 4.4 percent to 511,500 vehicles in October,
the third straight monthly gain, following a run of mostly
declines in the February-to-July period.
The brand's chief executive, Herbert Diess, on Thursday said
for the first time that he expects full-year deliveries to
exceed the 5.82 million sales reported in 2015. Ten-month brand
sales were up 1 percent to 4.89 million cars, VW said on Friday.
"The positive overall trend for the Volkswagen brand has
stabilised compared with 2015," brand sales chief Juergen
Stackmann said. "The trend is therefore clearly headed in the
right direction, but we still continue to work on the challenges
the brand must master in some regions."
Except for China where brand sales jumped almost a fifth
last month to 278,100 cars, registrations kept falling in the
Americas and also declined in Europe because of a 21-percent
slump in VW's German home market.
Without Chinese sales, VW brand deliveries actually declined
9 percent in October to 233,400 vehicles and were down 8 percent
year-to-date to 2.48 million, according to Reuters calculations.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)