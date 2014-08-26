BERLIN Aug 26 Volkswagen said on Tuesday that group vehicle sales increased 6.7 percent in July, as gains in the core European and Chinese markets outweighed declines in the Americas.

Deliveries rose to 808,500 autos in July, from 757,500 a year earlier, extending the seven-month increase to 6 percent or 5.78 million cars, according to Wolfsburg-based VW. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Editing by Edward Taylor)