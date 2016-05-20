HANOVER, Germany May 20 Volkswagen
and Germany's powerful IG Metall labour union agreed a 4.8
percent pay increase for around 120,000 workers at the
carmaker's western German plants.
Germany's IG Metall union had sought a 5 percent pay rise
over 12 months for the workers at VW, which last month reported
a 4.1 billion euro ($4.6 billion) operating loss for 2015 due to
the costs of an emissions test-rigging scandal.
Under a collective wage-bargaining deal struck early on
Friday, VW salaries will rise by 2.8 percent on Sept. 1, 2016,
and by a further 2 percent on Aug. 1, 2017.
Employees will also receive a 200 euros pension
contribution. The new wage agreement runs until Jan. 31, 2018.
Part of the deal is also an extended part-time working
scheme, which allows VW to cut the number of shifts worked by
certain age groups of workers until 2022 in the event of a
downturn.
The union, Germany's biggest, is a trend-setter in national
wage bargaining and represents employees at all of Germany's
major carmakers as well as in manufacturing, industrial
production and steelmaking. This month it won a 4.8 percent
raise over 21 months for 3.8 million German workers.
