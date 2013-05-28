HANOVER, Germany May 28 German union IG Metall secured a two-stage deal for higher wages for workers at Volkswagen's German factories, Europe's largest automaker said on Tuesday.

Salaries of workers at VW's six western German factories and the financial services division will be raised by 3.4 percent from September, followed by another 2.2 percent increase from July 2014, VW said.

The new wage contract also includes a one-time contribution of 300 euros to each worker's corporate pension plan, the company said. The new agreement will run for 20 months until Feb. 28, 2015. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Andreas Cremer)