* Wages to rise 3.4 pct from Sept, another 2.2 pct from July
2014
* Deal is latest in round of inflation-busting wage hikes in
Germany
* Germany eyes federal election, also IMF urging
* Pay accord "pushing the envelope" amid sales slump-VW
HANOVER, Germany, May 28 Volkswagen
granted its German factory workers an inflation-busting pay rise
on Tuesday, the latest hefty wage hike in Germany as union
demands meet support from politicians seeking both to woo local
voters and underpin the wider EU.
Germany faces federal elections in September which have
emboldened unions to press for salary increases popular with the
public. But Berlin is also hoping the round of salary increases
can encourage Germans to spend more on goods and services from
weaker euro zone economies, evening out imbalances and boosting
the bloc as a whole, after the International Monetary Fund
pressed the German government to act.
VW's pay deal - which lifts wages 3.4 percent from
September, then by another 2.2 percent from July 2014 - matches
an agreement negotiated earlier this month by the IG Metall
union for Germany's 3.7 million engineering and metal workers.
Inflation is currently running at just 1.2 percent.
"This and other similar wage deals will encourage Germans to
spend more, supporting German economic growth but also helping
euro zone rebalancing," said Christian Schulz, an economist at
Berenberg Bank.
By increasing labour unit costs the deal at VW - Europe's
largest carmaker - and others will reduce German competitiveness
and level the playing field with countries still struggling to
fire up their economies following the debt crisis.
Private consumption almost exclusively drove German growth
in the first quarter, and wage hikes together with low
unemployment are likely to boost it further.
VW had urged staff to settle for a "moderate" pay increase
as a prolonged global slump in car sales hurts sales and
profits.
"We're pushing the envelope of what's feasible, given the
difficult market situation in Europe and tough international
competition," VW human resources chief Horst Neumann said in a
statement on the pay deal, which will apply to 97,000 workers at
its six western German plants and 5,000 employees at the
financial services division.
Deliveries of VW's main namesake brand tumbled 10.9 percent
in the German home market between January and April and fell 7.9
percent across austerity-strapped western European countries.
First-quarter operating profit at the German multi-brand group
plunged by a quarter to 2.34 billion euros ($3.03 billion).
The new wage accord also includes a one-time contribution of
300 euros to each worker's corporate pension plan, the company
said. Apprentices will be paid 27 euros per month towards their
pension plans under the 20-month deal slated to expire on Feb.
28, 2015.