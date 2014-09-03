* Sunday shifts at largest factory cancelled -VW
* Company cancels extra shifts amid production glitches
* Wolfsburg to miss production target of 850,000 -sources
FRANKFURT, Sept 3 Volkswagen has
agreed with German labour representatives to cut back on night
shifts at Wolfsburg, it said on Wednesday, as it seeks to root
out glitches that have stifled output of Golf cars at its
largest plant.
Europe's biggest carmaker is struggling to realise hoped for
efficiencies from a new modular manufacturing platform, a step
that has already led it to make heavy modifications to the
production line and to replace its production chief.
Production hiccups in Wolfsburg will cause annual output to
be "clearly below" its targeted 850,000 cars, but remain above
the 807,000 produced last year, sources familiar with the
company have said.
Earlier on Wednesday Bilanz magazine reported that VW's
works council had decided to cancel scheduled Sunday shifts
during the third quarter, which were planned to help it make up
production shortfalls.
Technical glitches prevent the production line at Wolfsburg
from running smoothly, so the works council sees little point in
moving ahead with the extra shifts, the magazine said.
Asked about the report, VW's works council said the company
would continue to run extra shifts on Saturday and Sunday thanks
to robust demand for the Golf but that a few night shifts on
Sundays had been cancelled.
Volkswagen said it had agreed with labour representatives
not to go ahead with six Sunday overnight shifts, out of 19
extra shifts that had been planned in the third quarter.
In addition to normal production, Wolfsburg has already run
nine extra shifts this quarter, the company said in a statement.
Production has resumed after the summer break, a time used
to complete 270 construction and maintenance projects at the
Wolfsburg site, including resurfacing roads and renovating
facilities, a spokesman for the company said.
A timetable for shift work in Wolfsburg in the fourth
quarter has not yet been drawn up, a spokesman for the works
council said on Wednesday.
Wolfsburg is VW's global headquarters and a union fortress,
with 97 percent of its workforce organised labour.
