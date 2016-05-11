WOLFSBURG, Germany May 11 Volkswagen's
works council chief Bernd Osterloh said workers and
managers alike should be paid a bonus, flatly rejecting the idea
that the carmaker's German workforce was inefficient and being
paid too much.
"We, as the workforce, have always made it clear: either
bonuses for nobody, or bonuses for everybody," Osterloh said at
a gathering of VW staff at the company's factory in Wolfsburg,
Germany on Wednesday.
Osterloh said workers rejected demands by management to make
extra concessions to get a bonus, since any such payment should
be compensation for work already done last year, rather than as
a reward for future efforts.
Osterloh also dismissed criticism by VW brand chief Herbert
Diess that Volkswagen's German factories were too expensive and
unproductive, and took a swipe at hedge fund TCI, which last
week said the carmaker was in need of a performance hike.
"We don't need clever advice from hedge funds that have
bought preference shares in a cloak and dagger manner. I can
tell them, they are heartily welcome to discuss the matter with
the works council face to face," Osterloh said.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing
by Maria Sheahan)