July 14 Volkswagen Ag :
* Says to build new mid-sized SUV at plant in Chattanooga,
Tennessee
* Says to invest about $900 million in the Chattanooga
project, about $600 million of which will be invested in
Tennessee
* Says second model of new midsize SUV to be built at us
plant starting at the end of 2016
* Says about 2,000 jobs will be created in the United States
* Says goal to deliver 800,000 vehicles in the US by 2018
* Says Bernd Osterloh, chairman of group works council of
volkswagen, will join board of Volkswagen of america to
represent views of work force
