GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shaky, safe havens up after cyberattack, N. Korea missile test
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
WASHINGTON, July 19 Senior executives at Volkswagen AG including its former chief executive covered up evidence that the German automaker had cheated on U.S. diesel emissions tests for years, New York state charged on Tuesday in a civil lawsuit against the company. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Will Dunham)
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
AMMAN, May 15 The Syrian army aided by Iranian-backed militias was moving troops to a desert region near its border with Iraq and Jordan just as U.S. backed rebels are consolidating control in an area from which Islamic State militants had recently pulled out, rebel sources and commanders said on Monday.