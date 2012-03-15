March 15 Volleyball fans will be able to see many of the players expected to shine at the London Olympics in the Champions League Final Four in Lodz this weekend with Italy's Trentino going for their fourth title in a row.

A year ago, Trentino beat Zenit Kazan 3-1 in the final and Radostin Stoychev's men will face the Russians once again in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Zenit coach Vladimir Alekno is also at the helm of Russia, who have already qualified for the 12-team event in London this year and will rely on fierce spiker Maxim Mikhaylov and blocker Nikolay Apalikov.

Stoychev, who is also Bulgaria coach, will seek the best from his countrymen Matey Kaziyski and Tsvetan Sokolov and Polish setter Lukasz Zygadlo during the two-day tournament in Poland's third-largest city.

Hosts Skra Belchatow, who have won the Polish league title for the last seven years, meet Turkey's Arkas Izmir in the other semi-final in the 13,800-capacity Atlas Arena.

Poland have also booked their place at the Olympics with Skra quartet Michal Winiarski, best scorer in the 2011 World League Bartosz Kurek, the 2.11-metre Marcin Mozdzonek and Pawel Zatorski forming the backbone of the team.

Skra's passionate fans are hoping it will be third time lucky as the team finished third in 2008 and 2010 when the tournament was also held in Lodz.

Only one team, CSKA Moscow in the 1980s, have previously won the elite club competition in four successive years.

"Winning the Champions League for a fourth time in a row will put our names in the history books but it'll be far more difficult than last year when we played at home in Bolzano," Trentino captain Kaziyski told reporters.

"We retain some great memories of Atlas Arena in Lodz but we realise it'll be hard for us to beat the home team in the final as they'll be in their hall," he added.

"Our goal is to knock Trentino off the top," said Zenit's Alekno. "It's high time for someone to stop them."

A new review system, similar to the "hawk-eye" system used in tennis, cricket and other sports, will be in place, allowing team captains to challenge refereeing decisions twice per set.

However, the review system would not be used at the Olympics as there was not sufficient time to implement it, the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) said. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia; Editing by Clare Fallon; clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)

