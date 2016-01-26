MADRID Jan 26 Spanish low cost airline Volotea has decided to shelve for now its planned stock market flotation, a spokesman said on Tuesday, just a week after it made the plan public.

"Volotea is not cancelling the listing but it is postponing it because of market volatility," the spokesman said, confirming an earlier report from Bloomberg. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, writing by Julien Toyer; editing by Adrian Croft)