Nov 19 Hedge fund Livermore Partners is pushing
for change at U.S. staffing services provider Volt Information
Sciences Inc , setting the stage for a potential
proxy battle if the company does not act on its demands.
The fund called on Wednesday for Volt to overhaul its board
by adding independent directors. It also wants it to sell
non-core assets and buy back stock, said David Neuhauser,
Livermore's managing director.
"It is imperative that both management and the board fully
grasp the need to directly attack the current issues that are
impairing shareholder equity," he said in a letter addressed to
Volt Chief Executive Ronald Kochman and seen by Reuters.
"The opportunity to talk through our issues is now at an
inflection point."
Volt did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Volt's share price has underperformed rivals such as
ManpowerGroup Inc and Robert Half over the last
five years. It also has a bigger debt-to-equity ratio than some
peers. These characteristics often attract activists.
Volt shares were up 0.7 percent at $9.02 on Wednesday.
"There's tremendous opportunity here, and we're going to
press on that very hard," Neuhauser told Reuters. "It is a very
lucrative business that can have substantial upside, but it's
not going to do so with the current board in place."
He said he wants substantial change on the board before
year-end.
The seats of four of eight Volt directors are up for
renewal at the next annual meeting in April, according to a
regulatory filing. Livermore has until Dec. 18 to file an
alternative slate of directors.
Neuhauser said the call for change comes after several
attempts to engage Volt did not yield the results he was looking
for. The hedge fund has been involved in activist campaigns
against other companies, including Occidental Petroleum Corp
.
Neuhauser wants Volt to sell its computer systems division
and some real estate in California, using the proceeds to retire
debt and buy back stock.
Founded in 1950, Volt has a market capitalization of about
$187 million. It had revenue of $2.1 billion for the 2013 fiscal
year. The company, whose website says that half of the Fortune
500 companies are its clients, has reported losses in four of
the past five years.
