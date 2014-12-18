Dec 18 Voltalia SA :

* Announces start of operations at its new 10 MW wind power plant in Molinons on Dec. 9, 2014

* There are five V100-type machines, with nominal output power of 2.0 MW each

* Voltalia's production capacity in France now amounts to 68.4 MW