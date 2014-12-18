BRIEF-Global Ferronickel Holdings says FY revenues of 3.77 bln pesos
* For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 18 Voltalia SA :
* Announces start of operations at its new 10 MW wind power plant in Molinons on Dec. 9, 2014
* There are five V100-type machines, with nominal output power of 2.0 MW each
* Voltalia's production capacity in France now amounts to 68.4 MW Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1wkemwz] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR