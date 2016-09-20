* Voltalia to double installed capacity to 1GW by 2019

* Mulliez family ownership provides financial backing

* No further takeovers planned following Martifer buy

* Renewables competitive in Africa vs expensive diesel

By Geert De Clercq

PARIS, Sept 20 French renewable energy producer Voltalia plans to more than double its installed capacity and is considering a capital increase, its CEO said.

With a market value of 245 million euros ($274 mln) Voltalia is a relatively small player compared to French market leader EDF, but it is 85 percent owned by France's Mulliez family, owner of retailer Auchan and sport stores Decathlon, giving it strong financial backing.

Voltalia announced ambitious growth targets on Tuesday, aiming to more than double its installed capacity to 1,000 megawatts (MW) and triple the amount of capacity under operation to 3,000 MW by 2019. It also aims to grow core earnings to 180 million euros from 32 million euros in 2015.

Chief Executive Sebastien Clerc - a former infrastructure banker at Natixis - told Reuters Voltalia is considering a capital increase to fund that expansion but declined to say how much it wants to raise or when.

Following its 9 million euro takeover of Portugal's Martifer Solar in June, Voltalia is not planning further acquisitions for now, he said.

"There is a lot of concentration going on in our industry but we do not plan much in the way of mergers and acquisitions for a while," he said.

Analysts said a capital increase would help boost Voltalia shares' liquidity, as their free-float is only 15 percent, of which about half is held by institutional investors.

"I expect a capital increase some time in 2017. I hope it will be significant as the free-float needs to be bigger," said Jean-Guillaume Peladan of Sycomore Asset Management, which owns Voltalia stock.

The company - which competes with huge diversified utilities like Engie and more specialised big wind developers like EDPR - has sufficient debt financing for now. After securing a 35 million euro, five-year revolving credit line with BPCE in March, it has arranged another 10 million euro, five-year credit facility with Bpifrance, it said.

Voltalia's installed capacity in wind, hydro, solar and biomass power has grown more than tenfold to 451 MW, from 43 MW in 2012. The firm also develops renewables projects for resale to institutional investors and operates and maintains renewable energy facilities for third parties.

Its first-half revenue soared 82 percent to 45 million euros as core earnings more than doubled to 24 million euros and the firm confirmed it would pay dividends from 2018, with a distribution rate growing to up to 30 percent of net profit.

Voltalia shares were listed in 2006 and rose to above 80 euros in 2007 before plunging to 4.3 euros in 2014 after the renewables sector was hit badly by the global financial crisis. They have traded in a band between 8 and 11 euros in the past two years.

Founded by entrepreneur Robert Dardanne with small hydro dams in French Guyana, Voltalia branched out in hydro in nearby Brazil and became a major player in wind in Brazil, where it earned 63 percent of its 2015 revenue, ThomsonReuters data shows.

In 2011, the Mulliez family took majority control of the firm and appointed Clerc as CEO.

Following its takeover of Martifer Solar, Voltalia will get about 40 percent of its revenue from Brazil, 30 percent from Africa and Asia and 30 percent from the rest of the world, Clerc said.

In June, Voltalia acquired Alterrya Maroc, which has a portfolio of 185 MW of wind and 100 MW of solar power under development and it has won long-term power sale agreements in Kenya and Egypt.

"Africa will be one of the areas where we will grow in power generation," Clerc said, adding that renewable energy is highly competitive in Africa, as it competes mainly with expensive diesel-fueled power generation.

As coal plants have difficulty finding financing, gas plants require expensive pipelines and nuclear takes very long to build, for many African countries the choice is often between diesel and renewables, Clerc said.

Among other BRIC countries, Russia, India and China are difficult markets, he said.

Without subsidies renewables cannot compete against cheap gas and nuclear in Russia, while the Chinese power market is much less open to foreign investors than Brazil.

India's power market is open, but long-term power sales agreements there are not indexed to inflation, which makes projects too risky, he said. ($1 = 0.8952 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Susan Fenton)