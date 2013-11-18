BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
Nov 18 Volta Resources Inc : * Obtains interim order for plan of arrangement * Obtained an interim order from Ontario superior court of justice authorizing,
holding of co's special meeting of holders * At meeting, co shareholders will be asked to consider and pass special
resolution approving proposed arrangement with B2Gold Corp * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: