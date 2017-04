Reuters Market Eye - Shares of Voltas(VOLT.NS) gain as much as 3.8 percent to a record high of 271.20 rupees.

Traders cite a spike in call volumes betting on further share gains.

The September 270 strike calls, which expire on Sept. 25, are among the most active, according to NSE data.

The cost of these options rises to 11 rupees from 7.40 rupees on Tuesday.

Traders say 773 contracts of 270 strike calls have traded so far, most of which are new positions.

