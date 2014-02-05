Gold ticks higher, but more losses expected
LONDON Gold recovered from a two-week low on Wednesday as speculators locked in some profit from recent losses, but some analysts expect further weakness due to easing political risks.
Reuters Market Eye - Voltas(VOLT.NS) shares gain over 5 percent after Citi upgrades the stock to "buy" from "sell" and raises its target to 128 rupees from 84 rupees, citing improvement at unitary cooling and engineering agency divisions, dealers say.
"Better-than-expected performance of unitary cooling (UCP) and engineering agency (EA) over the short term more than makes up for delayed recovery of electro-mechanical projects (EMP)," Citi said in a report on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
SEOUL Hyundai Motor forecast a gradual earnings recovery after posting a smaller-than-expected 21 percent fall in quarterly profit as sales of higher-margin cars cushioned the impact of a U.S. recall and revenue decline in China.