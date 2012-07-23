BRIEF-Amazon Web Services announces that AWS Greengrass now available to all customers
* Amazon Web Services - Announced that AWS Greengrass is now available to all customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 23 Volterra Semiconductor Corp reported a higher second-quarter profit helped by higher demand for its chips used in servers and notebooks.
Net income for the company, which makes low-voltage power supply chips, rose to $6 million, or 22 cents per share, from $5.3 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 32 cents per share.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $43.6 million.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 35 cents per share on revenue of $44.29 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
WASHINGTON, June 7 The White House and U.S. intelligence chiefs Wednesday backed making permanent a law that allows for the collection of digital communications of foreigners overseas, escalating a fight in Congress over privacy and security.