June 21 Swedish automaker Volvo Car Corp, owned
by Chinese manufacturer Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co
, is looking for a partner to build vehicles in North
America, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing an
interview with Volvo's chief executive.
"In the medium term, five to six years, we need to find a
proper solution in North America," Volvo CEO Stefan Jacoby was
quoted as saying in the interview.
Building a plant itself is less likely, Jacoby told
Bloomberg, adding that "I'm looking for a partner that could
help us utilize a North American plant."
The car maker is talking to a "couple" of manufacturers,
Jacoby told Bloomberg but declined to name them.
Volvo is "open to everybody" as a partner, including Fiat
SpA, Jacoby told Bloomberg.
A Volvo spokesman confirmed to Reuters that Jacoby had made
those statements when speaking with Bloomberg at the Automotive
News Europe World Congress conference in Monaco.
Zhejiang Geely bought Volvo from Ford Motor Co in
August 2010 for $1.8 billion, well below the $6.5 billion the
Michigan automaker paid for Volvo in 1999.
The United States remains Volvo's biggest market. Last year,
Volvo sold 67,273 cars in that market, an increase of 25 percent
from the previous year. Sweden is its second-largest market and
China the third, but fastest-growing, market.