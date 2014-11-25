STOCKHOLM Nov 25 Swedish truck maker Volvo
said on Tuesday it had decided to make a provision of
400 million euros ($497 million), corresponding to 3.7 billion
Swedish crowns, due to an ongoing antitrust investigation by the
European Commission.
Volvo said the provision would hit the group's
fourth-quarter operating profit.
"The proceedings are still at an early stage and there are a
number of uncertainties associated with the final outcome of the
Commission's investigation as well as the amount of a potential
fine," Volvo said in a statement.
Volvo said it would reassess the size of the provision
regularly following the development of the proceedings.
The European Commission said last week it had sent formal
charge sheets to several manufacturers it suspected of price
fixing, marking the next phase of a complex investigation that
began with raids on a number of companies' headquarters in
January 2011.
Daimler, Volvo and Iveco parent CNH
Industrial all confirmed receipt of the European
regulator's so-called statements of objections, together with
Volkswagen-controlled Scania and MAN.
(1 US dollar = 0.8050 euro)
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)