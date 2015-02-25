STOCKHOLM Feb 25 The election committee of Swedish truck and construction equipment maker Volvo has nominated Cevian Capital partner Eckhard Cordes as a new board member, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Cordes, 64, is currently the chairman of industrial group Bilfinger SE, and has held a number of management positions with Daimler Benz in the past, including as head of the company's truck and bus operations.

Cordes joining the Volvo board marks the first time activist fund company Cevian Capital gets a seat, despite being a major shareholder for the past nine years.

Cevian, which has been owners in Volvo since 2006, has upped its holding in Volvo sharply in the past few years.

Cevian co-founder Christer Gardell told Swedish business daily Dagens Industri earlier this month that it owned more than 8 percent of Volvo's shares and controlled just under 15 percent of votes, making Cevian the largest owner in terms of share capital.

Martina Merz, 51, is also proposed to the board, the election committee said. She recently left her position as chief executive of brake manufacturer Chassis Brakes International. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)