BRIEF-Orient Precision Industries to buy stake in Orient Electronics for 5.0 bln won
* Says it will buy 2.3 million shares of Orient Electronics for 5.0 billion won
GOTHENBURG, Sweden Dec 4 AB Volvo's Dennis Slagle, head of sales and marketing Americas, on sidelines of capital markets day: * Americas head says best bet still that Brazil will continue trucks subsidies
next year if at a lower level * Americas head says his latest information is Brazil government could provide
info on subsidies in first half of December
March 29Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation : * Says no dividend payment for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/t1Nrqn Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says Son Myeong Wan sold 5 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 0 from 5 percent