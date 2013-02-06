STOCKHOLM Feb 6 Volvo AB :
* Says the board of directors proposes a dividend of SEK 3.00
per share (3.00).
* Says on a group level the first quarter of 2013 will also be
difficult as a
result of the low order intake in many markets during the
fourth quarter of
2012
* Says profitability will be affected by low capacity
utilization, high spend
levels in research and development and costs associated with
the launch of
new products
* Says expects market conditions to gradually improve during
the course of 2013
when economic growth across the world gains momentum