BRIEF-Kristal Kola wins tender worth 7.4 million lira
* WINS CONTRACT WORTH 7.4 MILLION LIRA FROM CAYKUR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
STOCKHOLM, July 1 Volvo AB : * Volvo group to increase warranty reserves * Says will book an additional 900 mln SEK in warranty reserves * Says will impact the operating income negatively in the second quarter 2013 * Says cost relates to legacy product quality issues resolved in current truck
production
KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd, the world's third largest palm plantation operator, reported a small first quarter profit on Wednesday, up from a loss a year ago, on increased production and lower costs.