BRIEF-Qingdao Liqun Department Store Group sets IPO pricing
March 28 Qingdao Liqun Department Store Group Co Ltd
STOCKHOLM Nov 29 Volvo AB : * Says Jan Gurander, 52, has been appointed new CFO and member of volvo's
group executive team * Says current CFO Anders Osberg will strengthen the management work on the long-term development of the Business Areas of the Volvo Group
March 28 Qingdao Liqun Department Store Group Co Ltd
* Notes recent media speculation regarding possible corporate interest in Mantra
WASHINGTON, March 27 A member of President Donald Trump's transition team, Makan Delrahim, will be nominated to head the U.S. Justice Department's Antitrust Division, the White House said on Monday.