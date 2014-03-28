BRIEF-Lanakam FY 2016 net loss shrinks at 169,529 euros
* FY 2016 turnover at 1.7 million euros ($1.85 million)versus 2.0 million euros year ago
STOCKHOLM, March 28 Volvo AB : * Volvo group to divest commercial real estate * Says transaction is expected to have a positive impact on the group's
operating income of approximately SEK 900 m in the second quarter of 2014
April 26 Walt Disney Co 's ESPN television unit is laying off about 10 percent of its 1,000 on-air staff, according to a source familiar with the situation.