STOCKHOLM Oct 15 Chinese-owned car maker Volvo said on Monday it would halt production for a week this month as continued low demand, especially in Europe, makes its growth targets more elusive.

Volvo, sold by Ford Motor Co to Chinese group Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Ltd, in 2010, has ambitious goals eventually to double its sales to 800,000 vehicles. But it has been hindered by the European economic downturn, slower Chinese demand and internal divisions.

"Europe is the main market for Volvo Car Corporation and the continued recession is naturally affecting the demand for our cars," chief financial officer, and acting chief executive officer, Jan Gurander said in a statement.

"Against this background, it is essential for us to continue to use the built-in flexibility we have within our manufacturing system," added Gurander, who is standing in for chief executive Stefan Jacoby after he suffered a stroke last month.

In the first half of this year, Europe accounted for 50 percent of Volvo sales of 221,309 cars, with the United States taking 15 percent and China just over just over 9 percent.

The company said in a statement it will halt production from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2 at its Torslanda plant in western Sweden, reducing output by about 3,000 vehicles. This comes on top of a cut in the plant's production rate to 50 cars per hour from 57 cars that came into effect on Oct. 1.

"There are no plans for changes to the permanent work force at the Torslanda plant," the company said.

Volvo's target of sales of 800,000 cars by 2020, from 450,000 last year, has been pinned on a big boost in sales to China, where it is building a production plant.

But Jacoby told a Swedish newspaper before his stroke that Volvo was unlikely to meet its goal to sell 200,000 cars a year in China by 2015. Volvo sold about 47,000 cars in China last year and is likely to sell 45,000-46,000 this year, he said. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin; Editing by Simon Johnson and Hans-Juergen Peters)