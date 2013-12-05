STOCKHOLM Dec 5 Chinese-owned carmaker Volvo
Car Group said on Thursday that sales of its cars rose 5.8
percent year-on-year in November, its fifth straight month of
growth, as it rode a surge in its top market, China.
The company said it sold 37,945 cars in November as a 69
percent jump in China, the home of its parent Zhejiang Geely
Holding Group Co., and growth in Europe more than
offset a continued slide in the United States.
Volvo Car Group, which suffered dismal sales last year, is
banking on a rapid expansion in China to lift it toward a target
of roughly doubling sales to 800,000 cars by 2020.
In the January through November period, its sales increased
0.4 percent.
