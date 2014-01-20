STOCKHOLM Jan 20 The head of Chinese-owned
carmaker Volvo Car Group forecast flat demand for cars in
Europe's struggling automotive sector as the region slowly pulls
out of a deep downturn.
Asked by the Financial Times if the European car market had
turned a corner, Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson said things were
clearly improving.
"We should not expect any growth this year but a levelling
out," he said.
"And that is really a positive thing because last year we
lost about 5 percent, and that has to be compensated by China or
the U.S. But if Europe stops shrinking, that is a step forward,"
he said, adding that demand in Germany would be crucial.
The carmaker, whose owner is Zhejiang Geely Holding Group
Co. in China, returned to profit in 2013 after a
dismal 2012 and is aiming to take a bigger share of the U.S.
market as recovery takes hold.
Samuelsson saw a positive development for the U.S. car
market this year, forecasting growth of between 2 to 3 percent.
"Last year we lost market share. So we have addressed that
now... You cannot imagine Volvo without a strong presence in the
U.S.," he said.
Volvo's sales rose 1.4 percent in 2013, with the number of
cars sold in China nearly matching that of the United States.
(Reporting by Mia Shanley; editing Niklas Pollard)