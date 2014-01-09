STOCKHOLM Jan 9 Chinese-owned carmaker Volvo
Car Group said on Thursday sales of its cars jumped 11.7 percent
year-on-year in December, its sixth straight month of growth,
backed by robust demand in China.
The company said it sold 43,051 cars in December as a 53.5
percent jump in China, the home of its parent Zhejiang Geely
Holding Group Co., and growth in Europe more than
offset a continued decline in the United States.
Volvo Car Group, which suffered dismal sales in 2012, is
banking on a rapid expansion in China to lift it toward a target
of roughly doubling sales to 800,000 cars by 2020.
For the full year, its sales rose 1.4 percent, with the
number of cars sold in China nearly matching that of the United
States.
(Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Simon Johnson)