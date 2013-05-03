STOCKHOLM May 3 Chinese-owned carmaker Volvo
saw operating profit plummet in 2012 and said on
Friday it expected its largest market, Europe, to remain tough
this year.
Operating profit was 18 million Swedish crowns ($2.76
million) in 2012, down from a profit of 2.0 billion in the
previous year.
However, Volvo Cars slumped to a 480 million crown net loss
from a profit of 1 billion crowns in 2011.
"The Chinese and U.S. markets are expected to grow on the
back of increasing demand, whereas it is likely that the
challenging economic environment will continue to affect the
European car market," the company said in a statement.
Volvo, wholly owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group
Co. since 2010, said sales were 124.5 billion crowns
in the full year against 125.7 billion the previous year.
($1 = 6.5245 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Mia Shanley)