STOCKHOLM Oct 25 Chinese-owned Volvo Car Corporation said on Thursday it was cutting production at one of its main plants, in Ghent, Belgium, and would not renew contracts for 300 staff from employment agencies.

Volvo, which was bought from Ford Motor Co by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group in 2010, has seen demand for its cars dip over the past year and last week replaced its top executive in a bid to rekindle growth.

"We have had a very positive trend during a number of years, with 2011 as a record year. Now we see customer demand declining and we need to rebalance our production output," the company said in a statement. The company said the line speed at the Ghent plant was being lowered to 54 cars per hour from 59. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard, editing by Patrick Lannin)