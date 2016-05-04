BRIEF-Generation Investment Management Llp says plans to vote against re-election of chairperson
* Generation Investment Management Llp says plans to vote against re-election of chairperson of Jones Lang Lasalle Inc Sheila Penrose - SEC filing
STOCKHOLM May 4 Geely-owned automaker Volvo Car Group swung to a profit in the first quarter as its new up-market models helped drive margins to the level it has set as a benchmark to be competitive with bigger global rivals.
The Gothenburg-based carmaker, bought by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. from Ford Motor Co. in 2010, said operating earnings rose to 3.1 billion Swedish crowns ($392 million) in the quarter from a year-ago loss of 11 million. ($1 = 7.9162 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc on Tuesday published data showing that its deposit balances were continuing to decline.