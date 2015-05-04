STOCKHOLM May 4 Chinese-owned Volvo Car Group
said on Monday sales of its cars rose 2.3 percent in April from
the same month last year, on the back of growth in Sweden and
the rest of Western Europe.
The Sweden-based company, owned by China's Zhejiang Geely
Holding Group Co., sold 38,124 cars in the month,
with sales up 7.4 percent in Sweden and 8.7 percent in the rest
of Western Europe.
Sales in China rose 1.8 percent, while U.S. sales were flat
compared to a year ago. Sales in what the company calls "other
markets" was the main drag in April, down 13.1 percent.
The company also said it had received close to 30,000
pre-orders for its new XC90 model.
