STOCKHOLM Aug 2 Volvo Car Group, owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., said on Tuesday sales of its models grew 9.3 percent in July, marking the 14th straight month of year-on-year growth for the automaker.

Volvo said in statement on its website that strong demand for its new XC90, an SUV that is its first model developed under Geely ownership, helped drive sales to a total 41,681 cars in the month. The XC60 remained its top-selling model.

The Sweden-based carmaker said it grew sales in all major regions, especially in the U.S. market where sales surged 52.3 percent on the previous year. (Reporting by Violette Goarant,; editing by Mia Shanley)