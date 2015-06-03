STOCKHOLM, June 3 Chinese-owned Volvo Car Group said late on Tuesday sales of its cars dropped 1.3 percent in May from the same month last year, with sales in China and Sweden declining.

The Sweden-based company, owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., sold 39,919 cars in the month, with sales down 4.0 percent in Sweden and up 8.6 percent in the rest of Western Europe.

Sales in China dropped 2.2 percent, while U.S. sales were virtually flat compared to a year ago. Sales in what the company calls "other markets" was the main drag in May, down 18.8 percent.

The company also said it had received more than 36,000 pre-orders for its new XC90 model. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Anna Ringstrom)