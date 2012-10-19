Egypt orders Qatari ambassador to leave in 2 days -foreign ministry
CAIRO, June 5 Egypt has given the Qatari ambassador in Cairo 48 hours to leave the country and has recalled its senior representative in Doha, the foreign ministry said on Monday.
STOCKHOLM Oct 19 Chinese-owned car maker Volvo named former MAN SE head Hakan Samuelsson as its new chief executive on Friday, replacing Stefan Jacoby who suffered a stroke last month and has been on medical leave since then.
The automaker, sold by Ford Motor Co to China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group in 2010, has cut production this year amid a market slump in Europe, leaving it a long way from reaching ambitious long-term sales targets.
"I see big possibilities for Volvo Cars to improve profitability and increase the pace of growth, not least in China," Chairman Li Shufu said in a statement, adding Samuelsson's experience would help toward these goals.
Samuelsson already holds a seat on Volvo Cars' board. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)
COLOMBO, June 5 The Maldives said on Monday it was severing diplomatic ties with Qatar, following a coordinated move by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, who accused the Gulf state of supporting terrorism.