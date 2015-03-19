(Adds analyst comments, background, shares)
STOCKHOLM, March 19 After almost four years at
the helm of truck maker Volvo and with time running
out on showing the boon from cost cuts, chief executive Olof
Persson may soon be heading for the exit, Swedish business daily
Dagens Industri reported.
Volvo has been locked in battle with Daimler and
Volkswagen's truck brands for market leadership and
has, over the past year, suffered a deep downturn for its
construction gear in a plunging Chinese market.
Dagens Industri, quoting unnamed sources, reported that an
announcement about the CEO's departure could come within one or
two weeks, and that one likely successor could be Martin
Lundstedt, head of Volkswagen's truck-making unit Scania.
Spokesmen for Volvo and its board chairman, Carl-Henric
Svanberg, declined to comment on the report.
Volvo, Sweden's biggest company by sales and top private
sector employer, has been on an efficiency drive aimed at
boosting its profit margin by 3 percentage points by the end of
2015. The truck maker posted an operating margin of 8.7 percent
in the final year before the efficiency scheme was launched. Its
margin in 2014 ended at 2.1 percent.
Activist fund Cevian, the second biggest owner of the firm
by votes, had called for it to end 2014 with a double digit
margin.
Persson, who headed Volvo's former Aero and construction
gear arms before becoming CEO, said in February the efficiency
drive aimed at saving 10 billion crowns ($1.15 billion) was
going "according to plan".
Handelsbanken Capital Markets analyst Hampus Engellau said
the market had expected a gradual improvement of results,
something which still seemed out of sight. But he added Persson
still had some time before the deadline.
"Although it could be that they have come to the point of
realising this is not going to work," Engellau said.
Volvo shares rose 2 percent at 1208 GMT, while the broader
Stockholm share index was up 0.3 percent.
Since Persson took the helm in September 2011, Volvo shares
are up a little over 30 percent compared with a close to 90
percent gain in the STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods & Services
Index and a more than 170 percent rise for German rival
Daimler.
($1 = 8.6614 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; additional reporting by Anna
Ringstrom and Rebecka Roos; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)