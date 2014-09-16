(Adds comment from Cevian, share reaction)
STOCKHOLM, Sept 16 Swedish activist fund company
Cevian Capital has raised its stake in Volvo
slightly, a disclosure notice showed on Tuesday, sending shares
in the truck maker higher.
Its share of voting rights now stands at 12.9 percent while
it owns 5.1 percent of share capital in the company. As of June
30, Cevian had held 12.8 percent of votes and 4.8 percent of
capital, according to an ownership list on Volvo's website.
"We are buying because we think the share price is very low,
and we see a lot of value," Christer Gardell, managing partner
at Cevian, told Reuters. "And we believe that (Chief Executive)
Olof Persson and (Chairman) Carl-Henric Svanberg will succeed
with the ambitious restructuring programme."
Cevian Capital is the second-largest owner in Volvo after
Swedish investment company Industrivarden.
Volvo shares were up 1.5 percent at 1019 GMT against a 0.1
percent decline in the Stockholm large-cap index.
Its shares have been under pressure recently - they are down
4 percent year-to-date and have lost almost one-fifth of their
value from a year ago - as poor results and weakening demand in
some key markets have raised concerns over the feasibility of
Volvo's profit improvement programme.
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Mia Shanley and
Pravin Char)