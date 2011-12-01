STOCKHOLM Dec 1 Oil group BP's (BP.L) Swedish chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg is set to take the chairmanship of truck maker Volvo (VOLVb.ST), a newspaper said on Thursday, the second time this year such an appointment has been reported.

Newspaper Svenska Dagbladet quoted what it called several sources as saying that Volvo shareholders had decided on nominating Svanberg as chairman. An announcement would come in the next few weeks, it added.

A spokesman for Volvo declined to comment on the report.

The newspaper said Volvo's second-largest shareholder, investment group Industrivarden (INDUa.ST), had tried to have Svanberg appointed earlier this year, but that it had met resistance from other Volvo shareholders after the Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

Svanberg had to apologise for referring to those hurt by the spill as "small people."

No one at Industrivarden was immediately available to comment.

The newspaper said Industrivarden had now got its way and that Svanberg had won support to replace current chairman, Louis Schweitzer, who represents largest Volvo shareholder, Renault.

Renault has 17.7 percent of the votes in Volvo and Industrivarden has 15.2 percent, Volvo's website says.

Another newspaper, Dagens Industri, had reported in January that Svanberg was on his way to Volvo, though Svanberg at the time denied the report.

Svanberg is one of the best known figures in Swedish industry and used to be chief executive of mobile network gear maker Ericsson (ERICb.ST). The former chief executive of Volvo, Leif Johansson, this year became chairman at Ericsson. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin; Editing by Gary Hill)