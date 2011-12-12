* Volvo says Svanberg well-suited to address future
STOCKHOLM, Dec 12 Oil group BP's
Swedish chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg has been nominated to
become the head of the board at world number two truck maker
Volvo too, Volvo said on Monday.
Such a move has been rumoured for almost a year. A source
told Reuters earlier this month that Svanberg, who has served as
BP chairman since 2010, planned to remain in his role at the oil
major even if he took up the same position at the Swedish firm.
"Carl-Henric Svanberg has a background extending 15 years
back during which he has held several positions as President and
Chairman, and is recognized as a highly skilled leader," Volvo
Election Committee Chairman Carl-Olof By said in a statement.
A Volvo spokeswoman could not immediately comment on
Svanberg's plans at the oil major.
The nomination means that Louis Schweitzer, the current
chairman, who represents largest shareholder Renault, is to step
down, Volvo added. Renault has 17.7 percent of the votes in
Volvo, while Industrivarden has 15.2 percent, Volvo's website
says.
Swedish media have reported that investment group
Industrivarden, tried to have Svanberg named earlier
this year but met resistance from other Volvo shareholders in
the wake of BP's Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
Svanberg had to apologise for referring to those hurt by the
spill as "small people."
Svanberg is one of the best-known figures in Swedish
industry. From 2003 until 2009, he was president and CEO of
mobile network gear maker Ericsson.
"Carl-Henric Svanberg, together with the other proposed
Board members, will form a strong Board that is well-suited to
address the future challenges of the Volvo Group," By said.
Volvo said last week it would introduce a shortened working
week for employees at its Renault Trucks unit as it looks to
adjust production to an expected fall in demand.
Truck makers have seen demand pick up sharply since the last
downturn in 2009, but worries about slowing global growth and
the euro zone debt crisis have soured the outlook.
BP has previously said Svanberg had no plans to leave and
remained completely committed to the company.
Svanberg's predecessor at BP, Peter Sutherland, was also
chairman of Goldman Sachs's overseas unit, while
Anglo-Dutch oil firm Royal Dutch Shell's chairman Jorma
Ollila is also chairman of Nokia, although he is due
to step down from the phone maker next year.