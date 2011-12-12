* Volvo says Svanberg well-suited to future challenges
* Svanberg to stay on as BP chairman
* Global growth concerns have soured outlook for truckmakers
By Patrick Lannin and Mia Shanley
STOCKHOLM, Dec 12 BP chairman
Carl-Henric Svanberg is to take on a second chairmanship at
truckmaker Volvo, an appointment flagged months ago
but one which prompted a mixed response from investors.
Svanberg, one of Sweden's best known businessmen who gained
international notoriety as BP's figurehead during last year's
oil spill crisis, said the move was a sign BP is over the worst
phase of its problems after the Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
"We are no longer in the acute crisis phase of the oil spill
situation," he told Reuters on Monday, adding that most of the
work now was related to dealing with compensation issues.
Swedish corporate governance experts and one BP investor
backed the view that he could manage both jobs, but not all
shareholders supported the idea.
The company still faces lawsuits potentially worth several
tens of billions of dollars related to the spill, and is
embroiled in a damaging row over its activities in Russia with
its business partners in the country.
"I would have thought that BP has plenty on its plate to
warrant a full-time chairman, given the shift in strategy
required post-Macondo and their ongoing and unresolved
difficulties in Russia," said Ivor Pether, senior fund manager
at Royal London Asset Management.
"I think a chairman gains a broad perspective from having
had board positions at different types of company over the
course of his or her career - I would see it as a more
sequential thing rather than having multiple roles at the same
time... I am surprised he has the free time to contemplate these
roles given the multiple issues on BP's plate."
Svanberg, who had to apologise for referring to those hurt
by the April 2010 oil spill as "small people", said that his
working week at BP was about two to three days.
Although he expects to be able to manage both jobs he plans
to quit the board of mobile network gear maker Ericsson, where
he is a director and where, from 2003 until 2009, he was
president and CEO.
"I have no problem with it (the double chairmanship)", said
fund manager Paul Mumford at Cavendish Asset management, which
owns shares in BP.
Gunther Marder, spokesman for Swedish small shareholder
rights group Aktiespararna, said: "Our initial view is that
having two chairmanships is within the bounds of reason,"
although he warned that a third job would be a worry.
Helena Levander, head of Nordic Investor Services, which
offers advice and analysis on corporate governance issues to
companies and institutional owners, agreed.
"I think that he should be able to handle these two jobs,
but not anything else. One of the most important things is that
the nomination committee has taken up the question of whether he
can handle both positions," she said.
VOLVO CUTBACKS
At Volvo, if approved at the annual meeting of shareholders
in April 2012, Svanberg will replace Louis Schweitzer, who
represented top shareholder Renault.
Volvo's former chief executive, Leif Olofsson, became
chairman of Ericsson earlier this year.
Renault has 17.7 percent of the votes in Volvo, while
investment group Industrivarden has 15.2 percent,
according to Volvo's website.
The Election Committee of Volvo, whose chairman is Carl-Olof
By, comprises four representatives of a number of the company's
largest shareholders.
By is the representative of Industrivarden. Renault,
Handelsbanken funds and private equity group Violet Partners LP
were also on the committee.
Volvo said last week it would introduce a shortened working
week for employees at its Renault Trucks unit as it looks to
adjust production to an expected fall in demand.
Truck makers have seen demand pick up sharply since the last
downturn in 2009, but worries about slowing global growth and
the euro zone debt crisis have soured the outlook.
Svanberg is not the first to hold two major roles. His
predecessor at BP, Peter Sutherland, was also chairman of
Goldman Sachs's overseas unit, while Anglo-Dutch oil firm
Royal Dutch Shell's chairman Jorma Ollila is also
chairman of Nokia, although he is due to step down
from the phone maker next year.