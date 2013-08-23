(Adds missing word in headline)
STOCKHOLM Aug 23 Chinese-owned automaker Volvo
Car Group said on Friday it had received the long-awaited
approval to begin manufacturing in China at its plants in Daqing
and Zhangjiakou.
The Sweden-based company is banking on strong sales of
locally-produced Volvos in China, the world's biggest car
market, to help it reach ambitious sales targets and secure its
future in the highly competitive autos industry.
Volvo, which expects to sell 200,000 cars in China by 2018
compared with just under 42,000 last year, was granted a
manufacturing license for its Chengdu plant in June but was
still waiting for a green light regarding its other plants.
"Volvo Cars' full Chinese industrial footprint, including
Chengdu, has been approved," the company, owned by Zhejiang
Geely Holding Group Co., said in a statement.
The company, whose owner is also the parent of Hong
Kong-listed Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd., has been
aiming for rapid growth in China to underpin a sales target of
800,000 cars by 2020, but so far progress there has been slow.
Outlining the time table for its Chinese production, the
company said it expected serial production to begin in the
fourth quarter at its Chengdu plant while the assembly plant in
Daqing would become fully operational next year.
The engine plant in Zhangjiakou would begin operating in
coming months and will supply both Chengdu and Daqing, it added.
